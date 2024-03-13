PM Modi lays foundation stone of 3 semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.25 trn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth about Rs 1.25 trillion, including the Rs 91,000 crore facility in Dholera, which will commence chip production by 2026.

Two of the three facilities are located in Gujarat, whereas one is based in Assam. The three projects are the Semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) in Gujarat, the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Morigaon, Assam, and an OSAT facility in Sanand in Gujarat.





ગુજરાત ડેડિકેટેડ સેમિકન્ડક્ટર પોલિસી જાહેર કરનાર ભારતનું પ્રથમ રાજ્ય છે. ધોલેરા ખાતે તૈયાર થઈ રહેલ સેમિકોન સિટી ભારતનું એકમાત્ર ડેસ્ટિનેશન છે, જ્યાં સેમિકન્ડક્ટર ક્ષેત્રની તમામ જરૂરિયાતોનું ધ્યાન રાખવામાં આવ્યું છે.



હજી ગત જાન્યુઆરી મહિનામાં વાઈબ્રન્ટ સમિટ દરમિયાન ટાટા ગ્રુપ… — Bhupendra Patel (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Bhupendrapbjp) March 13, 2024 While laying the foundation stone of the three new semiconductor projects through video conferencing, the prime minister said: “The projects announced today will help India to become a global semiconductor hub. These three semiconductor facilities will drive economic growth and foster innovation in the country”.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister Vaishnaw, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sharma, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, besides over 1,000 people comprising central and state government officials and industry leaders.

More than 1 lakh university students in Gujarat joined the event virtually, along with people from different institutions across the country.

