PM Modi lays foundation stone of 3 semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.25 trn

The prime minister said the projects will make India a global semiconductor hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of three semiconductor facilities through video conferencing, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 (PTI Photo)
Ashutosh Mishra Dholera
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 3:54 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth about Rs 1.25 trillion, including the Rs 91,000 crore facility in Dholera, which will commence chip production by 2026.

Two of the three facilities are located in Gujarat, whereas one is based in Assam. The three projects are the Semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) in Gujarat, the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Morigaon, Assam, and an OSAT facility in Sanand in Gujarat.

While laying the foundation stone of the three new semiconductor projects through video conferencing, the prime minister said: “The projects announced today will help India to become a global semiconductor hub. These three semiconductor facilities will drive economic growth and foster innovation in the country”.


The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister Vaishnaw, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sharma, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, besides over 1,000 people comprising central and state government officials and industry leaders.

More than 1 lakh university students in Gujarat joined the event virtually, along with people from different institutions across the country.

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

