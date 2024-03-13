Sensex (    %)
                             
Dholera plant's first semiconductor chip to be rolled out by 2026 end

The joint venture between Tata Group and Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation will begin by manufacturing 28-nanometer chips

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

The first semiconductor chip from the upcoming plant in Gujarat's Dholera, jointly established by Tata Group and Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC), is projected to have its inaugural chip ready for production by the end of 2026, The Economic Times report said. 

PSMC chairman Frank Huang, in an interview to the business daily, said that the upcoming semiconductor fabrication with Tata Group in Dholera will begin by manufacturing 28 nanometer chips. PSMC is a maker of memory chips and other integrated circuits. 
 
Expressing satisfaction with the progress at the upcoming plant, Huang acknowledged the Tata Group's rapid advancement in the project. The Tata Group has secured approximately 160 acres in Dholera to establish the nation's first mega semiconductor fab plant, investing Rs 91,000 crore.

Government subsidies from both central and state authorities are anticipated to cover up to 70 per cent of the project expenses, making the Dholera facility India's premier commercial semiconductor fab, a longstanding goal of the government. 

This venture between Tata Electronics and PSMC is estimated to generate around 20,000 skilled jobs, directly and indirectly. Additionally, the Tata Group is actively seeking a partnership with a Taiwanese firm for its semiconductor facility in Dholera and is reportedly in discussions with UMC Group and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Earlier, it was understood that India would be focussing on manufacturing 40nm chips. The plant is projected to have a total capacity of 50,000 wafer starts per month (WSPM).

The chips produced at the Dholera facility will cater to eight broad sectors, including high-power computing, electric vehicles, telecom, defence, consumer electronics, automobile, and power electronics, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said.

Besides the Dholera plant, the Tata group (Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test, or TSAT) will set up another semiconductor plant in Morigaon with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, it had said earlier. It is expected to generate 27,000 direct and indirect jobs.

