Home / India News / PM Modi meets Goldman Sachs leadership, highlights India's potential

PM Modi meets Goldman Sachs leadership, highlights India's potential

Modi said he also spoke about the opportunities being offered by India for global firms

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Modi meets Goldman Sachs leadership

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 11:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Goldman Sachs' key leadership here on Wednesday and highlighted India's potential and opportunities to the leading global banking and investment firm.

"Had a fruitful discussion with the members of the Board and key leadership of Goldman Sachs. Highlighted India's vast potential for growth, fuelled by recent reforms and a conducive business environment," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Modi said he also spoke about the opportunities being offered by India for global firms.

Also Read

Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $215 mn to end case on underpaying women

Goldman starts cutting number of MDs across the globe amid deals slump

Goldman Sachs to unveil fresh job cuts in a matter of weeks, says CEO

Goldman Sachs' biggest office beyond New York attests to India's rise

Goldman Sachs CEO projects high growth trajectory for India: Report

Rains continue to lash Himachal, loss due to floods pegged at Rs 219.29 cr

3 landfill sites in Delhi to be cleared in 18 months: LG VK Saxena

Universities, industries can collaborate to form R&D clusters: UGC chairman

World Bank to provide $200 mn for power sector reforms in Himachal

Centre to conduct 12 national good governance webinars for officials

Topics :Narendra ModiGoldman SachsIndia

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story