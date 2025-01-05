PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS line worth Rs 4,600 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 13-km additional section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. The Prime Minster also took a ride on Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad station and interacted with children.

With this inauguration, Delhi will get its first Namo Bharat connectivity. The corridor, worth Rs 4.600 crore, will include multiple stations, with key ones in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. Notable stations include Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, and Meerut South. The Delhi section, connecting Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar via Anand Vihar, is expected to be operational by today evening.

The corridor will feature India's fastest rapid transit trains, known as Namo Bharat, operating at speeds up to 160 km/h. These trains are designed to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to about an hour. The fare from New Ashok Nagar station to Meerut South is Rs 150 for a standard coach and Rs 225 for a premium coach.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared the video of the inauguration, which showed PM Modi booking a QR ticket through UPI and interacted with a group of school children on the train.

Inauguration of projects worth Rs 12,200 crore

Besides the Namo Bharat corridor, PM Modi will also inaugurate other developmental projects in Delhi today, totalling Rs 12,200 crore. The inauguration of these projects comes weeks ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

PM Modi will inaugurate the 2.8 km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of Delhi Metro Phase-IV worth around Rs 1,200 crore. This will be the first stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV to be inaugurated. The areas of West Delhi such as Krishna Park, parts of Vikaspuri, and Janakpuri among others will benefit, added the release. He will also lay the foundation stone of the 26.5 km Rithala - Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around Rs 6,230 crore.

Besides this, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the new state-of-the-art building for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) at Rohini, to be constructed at the cost of around Rs 185 crore. The campus will provide state-of-the-art healthcare and medicine infrastructure, added the release.