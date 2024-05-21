Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, paid tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary. Rahul shared his childhood picture with his father with an emotional caption

Rajiv Gandhi
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 12:28 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary. Modi shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he wrote, "On his death anniversary, my tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Several congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the former Prime Minister at Veer Bhumi in Delhi. 

Other congress leaders like P Chidambaram, and Sachin Pilot, also paid homage to the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi in the national capital. 

Also Read: National Anti-Terrorism Day 2024: History, Importance, and Observance

Rahul Gandhi shared a post on X referring to his father's dream. He posted a childhood picture with his father where Rajiv Gandhi could be seen with his hand on Rahul's shoulders. He wrote, "Father, Your dreams, my dreams, Your aspirations, my responsibilities. Your memories, today and always, always in my heart. (translated from Hindi)."


Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during his election rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. He was cremated at Veer Bhumi, based on the banks of the river Yamuna. 

About Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi was an Indian politician who became the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took charge of the PM office after the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became the PM at the age of 40, the youngest Indian Prime Minister till now. He served as PM till 1989 and then became Leader of the Opposition, Lok Sabha. After six months he was assassinated while addressing an election rally in Tamil Nadu. 

He was born on August 20, 1944, and represented Uttar Pradesh's Amethi parliamentary constituency four times.

Gandhi also became a member of the Flying Club and trained as a pilot. In 1970, he was employed as a pilot by Indian Airlines. Rajiv had shown no interest in joining politics. 

Also Read

PM Modi pays tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Sonia, Kharge pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

National Anti-Terrorism Day 2024: History, Importance, and Observance

World Television Day 2023: History, importance, theme, quotes and facts

Islamic State group poses rising threat in Africa despite progress: UN

ED raids ex-DPIIT Secy Ramesh Abhishek's premises in money laundering probe

'Amit Shah won't be next PM': Kejriwal reverses his prediction. Here's why

IMD weather today: Delhi boils at 47.4 degree Celsius amid severe heatwave

IMD weather today: Delhi boils at 47.4°C, heatwave alert for these states

Swati Maliwal row updates: Police forms SIT, visits Kejriwal's drawing room

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiRajiv GandhiBJPRajiv Gandhi assassination LTTE

First Published: May 21 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story