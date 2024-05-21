PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary. Modi shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he wrote, "On his death anniversary, my tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji."

Several congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the former Prime Minister at Veer Bhumi in Delhi.





Also Read: National Anti-Terrorism Day 2024: History, Importance, and Observance Other congress leaders like P Chidambaram, and Sachin Pilot, also paid homage to the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi in the national capital.

Rahul Gandhi shared a post on X referring to his father's dream. He posted a childhood picture with his father where Rajiv Gandhi could be seen with his hand on Rahul's shoulders. He wrote, "Father, Your dreams, my dreams, Your aspirations, my responsibilities. Your memories, today and always, always in my heart. (translated from Hindi)."

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during his election rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. He was cremated at Veer Bhumi, based on the banks of the river Yamuna.

About Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi was an Indian politician who became the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took charge of the PM office after the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became the PM at the age of 40, the youngest Indian Prime Minister till now. He served as PM till 1989 and then became Leader of the Opposition, Lok Sabha. After six months he was assassinated while addressing an election rally in Tamil Nadu.

He was born on August 20, 1944, and represented Uttar Pradesh's Amethi parliamentary constituency four times.

Gandhi also became a member of the Flying Club and trained as a pilot. In 1970, he was employed as a pilot by Indian Airlines. Rajiv had shown no interest in joining politics.