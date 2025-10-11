Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to JP Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh on birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to JP Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh on birth anniversary

PM shared a page from 'Prison Diary', written by Jayaprakash Narayan during the Emergency, expressing his anguish and unwavering faith in democracy

In his tributes to Deshmukh, Modi said he was a visionary social reformer, nation builder and lifelong advocate of self-reliance and rural empowerment (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 12:08 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan, noted freedom fighter who led the movement against Emergency, and Nanaji Deshmukh, Jana Sangh leader and social activist, on their birth anniversaries.

Modi said Loknayak (people's leader), as Narayan was fondly called, dedicated his life to empowering ordinary citizens and strengthening Constitutional values.

"His clarion call for Sampoorna Kranti ignited a societal movement, envisioning a nation built on equality, ethics and good governance. He inspired numerous mass movements, notably in Bihar and Gujarat, which led to a socio-political awakening across India," he said.

These movements, Modi added, shook the then-Congress government at the Centre, which went on to impose Emergency and trampled over the Constitution.

The prime minister posted a page from 'Prison Diary', a journal Narayan wrote during his imprisonment at the time of Emergency, in which JP, a popular short version of his name, penned his "anguish and unbroken faith" in democracy.

"Every nail driven into the coffin of Indian democracy is like a nail driven into my heart, Modi highlighted the lines from Narayan's write-up.

He said Loknayak JP was one of India's most fearless voices of conscience and a tireless champion of democracy and social justice.

In his tributes to Deshmukh, Modi said he was a visionary social reformer, nation builder and lifelong advocate of self-reliance and rural empowerment.

His life was an embodiment of dedication, discipline and service to society, he said. Deshmukh a leading figure in the JP-led stir against some Congress governments in states and at the Centre, and against Emergency was deeply inspired by Narayan, Modi noted.

His reverence to JP and his vision for youth development, service and nation building can be seen in this message he shared when he was the Mahamantri (general secretary) of the Janata Party, Modi said.

In the statement, Deshmukh announced his decision to quit politics and take up social work.

Janata Party was formed by merging different opposition parties, including the Jana Sangh, to take on the Congress.

Jana Sangh was the forerunner to the BJP, which was founded in 1980.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

