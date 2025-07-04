Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on 123rd death anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on 123rd death anniversary

The founder of Ramakrishna Mission, whose treatise on Vedanta and Hindu philosophy in general won him a large following, was born in modern-day Kolkata and died at the age of 39

Swami Vivekananda
Vivekananda's spiritual and philosophical output has been a source of inspiration for many, with Modi often citing him as a major influence for him. (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:56 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda, a monk and spiritual leader, on his 123rd death anniversary.

"I bow to Swami Vivekananda Ji on his Punya Tithi. His thoughts and vision for our society remains our guiding light. He ignited a sense of pride and confidence in our history and cultural heritage. He also emphasised on walking the path of service and compassion," Modi said on X. 

The founder of Ramakrishna Mission, whose treatise on Vedanta and Hindu philosophy in general won him a large following, was born in modern-day Kolkata and died at the age of 39.

His spiritual and philosophical output has been a source of inspiration for many, with Modi often citing him as a major influence for him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiVivekanandaVedanta Kolkata

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

