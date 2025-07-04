PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on 123rd death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda, a monk and spiritual leader, on his 123rd death anniversary.

"I bow to Swami Vivekananda Ji on his Punya Tithi. His thoughts and vision for our society remains our guiding light. He ignited a sense of pride and confidence in our history and cultural heritage. He also emphasised on walking the path of service and compassion," Modi said on X.

The founder of Ramakrishna Mission, whose treatise on Vedanta and Hindu philosophy in general won him a large following, was born in modern-day Kolkata and died at the age of 39.