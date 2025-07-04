Home / India News / Delhi: 268th Session of Rajya Sabha scheduled to commence on July 21

Delhi: 268th Session of Rajya Sabha scheduled to commence on July 21

The session is planned to run from July 21 to August 21, with the House set to adjourn on August 12 and reconvene on August 18 to facilitate Independence Day celebrations

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha
This session is expected to include major legislative discussions and debates. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The 268th session of the Rajya Sabha will be scheduled to begin on Monday (July 21), as per the official Parliamentary Bulletin.

According to the Legislative Section, summons were issued to members exclusively through the Members' Portal, and all were informed about the upcoming schedule and business days of the monsoon session.

The session is planned to run from July 21 to August 21, with the House set to adjourn on August 12 and reconvene on August 18 to facilitate Independence Day celebrations. 

ALSO READ: Parliament panels to review civil aviation safety, AI171 crash next week 
 

The timing of the sittings was fixed from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on each working day, unless otherwise notified.

This session is expected to include major legislative discussions and debates, although the detailed agenda had not been released at the time of the bulletin.

Members of Parliament were advised to regularly check the Members' Portal for updates, circulars, and additional instructions regarding the session.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the proposal to hold the Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 21 to August 21, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.    ALSO READ: Parliament's Monsoon session to be held from July 21 to Aug 21: Rijiju 

There will be no Parliament sittings on August 13 and 14 due to Independence Day celebrations.

The upcoming Monsoon session will be the first Parliament session following Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India on May 7 in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The Budget session of Parliament began on January 31 this year. The Budget Session saw the passage of significant legislation, including the Waqf Amendment Bill.

In the second part of the Session, there were 17 sittings of both Houses. During the entire Budget Session, in total, there were 26 sittings.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: PM Modi arrives to grand reception in Trinidad & Tobago, meets Indian diaspora

PM Modi gifts Mahakumbh water, Ram Mandir replica to Trinidad & Tobago PM

Amarnath Yatra: 2nd batch of devotees leave Pahalgam, praise arrangement

OCI cards for 6th gen Indian origin citizens of Trinidad & Tobago: PM Modi

Delhi reels under humid heat; light rain, thunderstorms likely today

Topics :Kiren RijijuMonsoon Session in ParliamentRajya Sabha

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story