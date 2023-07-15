Home / India News / PM Modi pays tributes to ex-Tamil Nadu CM Kamaraj on his birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tributes to ex-Tamil Nadu CM Kamaraj on his birth anniversary

He is credited with pioneering the mid-day meal scheme to boost school attendance among the poor sections of society

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 2:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former Tamil Nadu chief minister K Kamaraj on his birth anniversary and said his emphasis on social empowerment is a guiding force for all.

Born in Tamil Nadu in 1903, Kamaraj rose to become one of the leading Congress leaders and his tenure as chief minister of Madras State, later renamed Tamil Nadu, is known for its emphasis on social welfare, especially education.

He is credited with pioneering the mid-day meal scheme to boost school attendance among the poor sections of society.

"I pay homage to Thiru K. Kamaraj on his Jayanti. A stalwart who devoted his life to India's development, his emphasis on social empowerment is a guiding force for us all. We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision towards poverty alleviation and public welfare," Modi tweeted.

Topics :Narendra ModiTamil NaduIndia Prime MinisterSocial IssuesMid-day meals

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 2:36 PM IST

