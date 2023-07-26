Home / India News / Yamuna flowing at 205.24 metres, falls below danger mark in Delhi

At 10:00 pm Tuesday, the Yamuna water level near the old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.24 metres against the danger mark of of 205.33 metres. It was 205.32 metres at 7:00 pm

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 9:34 AM IST
Yamuna river in the national capital is still flowing just few centimetres below the danger mark.

The rise in water level has been a matter of concern, leading to a flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions.

The river water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

However, the river crossed the danger mark at 5:0 pm on July 10 following incessant rainfall in the national capital.

The surge in Yamuna's water level is primarily due to water discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage located in Haryana's Yamunanagar caused by heavy rainfall in some regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Due to the rise in the water level, several low-lying areas in Delhi grappled with waterlogging and flood-like situations.

After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually. Still, there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days. The water level dropped below the danger mark at 8 pm on July 18 after flowing above the threshold for eight days.

Meanwhile, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday inspected the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and said that the Delhi government has made embankments and reinforcement at vulnerable spots to prevent flood water entering the water treatment plants.

Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena on Sunday and discussed with him the water level in the Yamuna River in the national capital.

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 9:34 AM IST

