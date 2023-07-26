You may not need fourth shot of Covid-19 vaccine, but a flu shot might help

While public health experts have sidelined the idea of a fourth shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, they are suggesting vaccination against the flu as the cases are on the rise in several cities in the country, The Economic Times (ET) has reported.

A fourth shot of the Covid-19 vaccine can act as a shield against the virus since only 220 million people took the third dose of the vaccine, and it has been a while since the second dose of the vaccine was administered.

With such low numbers for the third case, it is likely that immunity against Covid-19 has fallen. However, health experts say that a fourth dose may not be needed because Covid cases in India have dropped to 23 cases in the last 24 hours, the report added. The current rate of infection is the lowest daily infection count since March 2020.

A govt official told the newspaper that the turnout for the third dose of the vaccine was very poor. Hospital chains like Max Healthcare and Fortis Healthcare have stopped ordering Covid-19 vaccines for a long time now.

Health experts said that flu shots could be considered as there has been a spike in cases in several cities. The expert cited in the report said that vulnerable people should especially consider vaccination.

Group medical director at Max Healthcare, Sandeep Budhiraja, says that seasonal vaccines should be taken once every year, the report stated.





What is a flu shot?

According to the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), Influenza (flu) vaccines are called flu shots, which provide protection against the four influenza viruses, two subtypes of influenza A and two lineages of influenza B. Most flu vaccines refer to "flu shots," which are given in the arm with a needle. However, nasal spray flu vaccines are also available. "In North India, the good time to take it is in August, September. A quadrivalent vaccine is available which gives protection against two types of influenza A and influenza B which should be taken by everyone especially those who are at a higher risk of developing complicated flu," Budhiraja told ET.

CDC recommends that everyone six months and older get an influenza vaccine every season.

How much does it cost?

As influenza cases are on the rise, flu shots are selling in the range of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000. Users may experience side effects after the vaccine intake, which may include headache, muscular pain, mild fever, shivering, and dizziness.