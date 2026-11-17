Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed a series of initiatives to strengthen India-Asean ties, including free e-visas for tourists from Asean countries, a long-term maritime cooperation plan, nuclear energy technical exchanges and collaboration in critical minerals.

The proposals were outlined in a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement following the 23rd Asean-India Summit in Manila on Tuesday.

Among the key proposals is a long-term Asean-India Maritime Cooperation Plan covering connectivity, scientific research, disaster management, Coast Guard cooperation, maritime domain awareness and seafarers' security.

Modi also proposed a joint cyber forensics training programme to build capacity in the region and Asean-India technical exchanges in nuclear energy.

Other proposals include an Asean-India Space Hackathon and cooperation in mining and critical minerals. To strengthen people-to-people and youth engagement, the prime minister suggested an Asean-India Youth Connect initiative involving a youth summit, young parliamentarian exchanges and start-up hackathons. Start-up hackathons are events where entrepreneurs, developers and innovators work in teams over a limited period to develop and present solutions, business ideas or prototypes for specific challenges. The prime minister also proposed enhancing scholarships for students from Asean countries at Nalanda University. Modi further suggested setting up an Asean-India Creative Partnership Pavilion at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2027. Another proposal was to provide free electronic visas to tourists from Asean countries.

The proposals are aimed at expanding India-Asean engagement across maritime cooperation, technology, energy, education, youth exchanges and tourism. "PM reaffirmed India's steadfast support for Asean unity and centrality and highlighted the shared vision of a peaceful, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," the MEA said in a post on X. "PM and Asean Leaders reviewed the progress of the Asean-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation across multiple domains." The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) is a regional intergovernmental bloc that promotes economic growth, political stability, security, and cultural cooperation among its member countries in Southeast Asia. Founded in 1967, Asean has 11 members -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners.