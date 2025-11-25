PM Modi, RSS chief hoist saffron flag atop Ram Mandir shikhara in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the saffron flag atop the shikhara (spire) of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday, marking the completion of the temple’s construction.

PM Modi hoisted the sacred saffron ‘Dharma Dhwaj’ atop the temple’s 191-foot shikhara at noon. The flag features three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree.

• The Sun represents Lord Ram’s Suryavansh lineage

• Om stands for the eternal spiritual sound

• The Kovidara tree is believed to be a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, reflecting ancient knowledge of plant hybridisation

Details of the ‘Dharma Dhwaj’ The flag hoisted is a right-angled triangular saffron banner, 10 ft high and 20 ft long. It carries the symbols of a radiant Sun, an ‘Om’, and the Kovidara tree. The flagstaff has been built in the traditional Nagara architectural style. The ceremony is being held on the auspicious Panchami of Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat linked to the wedding of Lord Ram and Mata Sita. Aarti at the Ram Mandir Ahead of the Dhwajarohan (flag-hoisting) ceremony, PM Modi and Mohan Bhagwat took part in an aarti at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Before the aarti, PM Modi offered prayers at the Sheshavatar Mandir, dedicated to Lord Ram’s younger brother Lakshman. The shrine is located inside the temple complex. PM Modi also prayed at the Saptmandir, which houses shrines dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. PM Modi’s roadshow in Ayodhya Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a roadshow in Ayodhya, where large crowds waved the tricolour as he travelled towards the temple for the ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed him at the airport before the event.