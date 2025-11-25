Home / India News / PM Modi, RSS chief hoist saffron flag atop Ram Mandir shikhara in Ayodhya

PM Modi, RSS chief hoist saffron flag atop Ram Mandir shikhara in Ayodhya

PM Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat took part in an aarti at the Ram Mandir before the noon flag-hoisting ceremony, where the sacred saffron 'Dharma Dhwaj' will be raised atop the 191-ft shikhara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after hoisting the saffron flag atop the shikhara (spire) of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the saffron flag atop the shikhara (spire) of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday, marking the completion of the temple’s construction.
 
  PM Modi hoisted the sacred saffron ‘Dharma Dhwaj’ atop the temple’s 191-foot shikhara at noon. The flag features three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree.
 
• The Sun represents Lord Ram’s Suryavansh lineage
• Om stands for the eternal spiritual sound
• The Kovidara tree is believed to be a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, reflecting ancient knowledge of plant hybridisation
 

Details of the ‘Dharma Dhwaj’

 
The flag hoisted is a right-angled triangular saffron banner, 10 ft high and 20 ft long. It carries the symbols of a radiant Sun, an ‘Om’, and the Kovidara tree. The flagstaff has been built in the traditional Nagara architectural style.
 
The ceremony is being held on the auspicious Panchami of Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat linked to the wedding of Lord Ram and Mata Sita.
 

Aarti at the Ram Mandir

 
Ahead of the Dhwajarohan (flag-hoisting) ceremony, PM Modi and Mohan Bhagwat took part in an aarti at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. 
 
  Before the aarti, PM Modi offered prayers at the Sheshavatar Mandir, dedicated to Lord Ram’s younger brother Lakshman. The shrine is located inside the temple complex. PM Modi also prayed at the Saptmandir, which houses shrines dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari.
 

PM Modi’s roadshow in Ayodhya

 
Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a roadshow in Ayodhya, where large crowds waved the tricolour as he travelled towards the temple for the ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed him at the airport before the event.
 
CM Yogi described the moment as the "renaissance of Sanatan culture".
 
In a post on X, he wrote, "In the foremost of the seven sacred cities, the divine Shri Ayodhya Dham, today, from the sacred hands of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, a grand saffron flag is about to be hoisted atop the spire of the Lord Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple."
 
(With agency inputs)

Narendra ModiAyodhyaRam templeRSS chief Mohan BhagwatBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

