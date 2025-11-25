Delhi's air stays toxic; state govt orders offices to work at 50% capacity

Delhi’s air quality continued to stay in the ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ zones on Tuesday, with several monitoring stations reporting the Air Quality Index (AQI) above safe limits. At 8 am, the Anand Vihar station registered an AQI of 400, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), as smog covered the city through the morning.

Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 362 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category for another day. The CPCB categorises AQI readings between 300 to 400 as ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 as ‘severe,’ signalling potential respiratory impact even on healthy individuals.

Key hotspots reported alarming levels: Anand Vihar: 400

Bawana: 389

Ashok Vihar: 385

Rohini: 416

Wazirpur: 399 Under CPCB classifications, AQI levels between 0–50 are considered “good”, 51–100 “satisfactory”, 101–200 “moderate”, 201–300 “poor”, 301–400 “very poor” and 401–500 “severe”. NCR sees mixed readings Neighbouring regions showed varying conditions. Noida logged a ‘very poor’ 397, though with slight improvement. Greater Noida recorded comparatively lower levels at 382. ALSO READ: IMD weather Alert: Dense fog, chill in Delhi; heavy rain in Southern India In Gurugram, AQI stood at 286 (‘ poor’), while Manesar was at 342. Volcanic ash from Ethiopia reaches Delhi ALSO READ: Ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano reaches India: Key details A cloud of volcanic ash from a rare eruption in northern Ethiopia reached Delhi around 11 pm on November 24, forming a thin, hazy layer over parts of the city. The ash originated from the Hayli Gubbi volcano, which erupted for the first time in thousands of years. Over the past day, the plume travelled across the Red Sea and West Asia, with meteorological agencies closely tracking its movement toward northwest India.

Will the volcanic ash affect Delhi’s air quality? According to IndiaMetSky Weather, the plume contains mostly sulphur dioxide, along with small to moderate amounts of volcanic ash. It is drifting from the Oman-Arabian Sea region toward northern and central India. While it is unlikely to affect air quality at ground level in India, sulphur dioxide levels may rise over Nepal’s hills, the Himalayan region, and the nearby Terai belt, as parts of the plume could interact with the mountains before moving onward toward China. Govt orders offices to operate at 50% capacity The Delhi government on Monday directed all government and private offices to operate at 50 per cent staff strength, with the remaining employees working from home, as pollution levels continued to worsen.