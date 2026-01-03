PM Modi calls return of Piprahwa relics a moment of pride and reverence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the return of Piprahwa relics associated with Lord Buddha is a "moment of pride, reverence and cultural connect."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics, titled "The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One," at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in New Delhi.

The exhibition marks a historic moment with the reunification of the Piprahwa gem relics of Lord Buddha, repatriated after 127 years. The display also features relics, gem relics, and reliquaries unearthed during the 1898 excavation and the subsequent 1971-1975 excavations at the Piprahwa site. Prime Minister Modi said that India's priceless heritage has returned to the country after a wait of 125 years, referring to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha that are now on display. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that Indian citizens will now be able to have darshan of the pure relics of Lord Buddha and seek His blessings. He expressed gratitude that the Lord Buddha's relics have returned to India, calling it a moment of national pride.