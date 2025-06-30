Home / India News / PM Modi's five-nation tour to focus on critical mineral partnerships

PM Modi's five-nation tour to focus on critical mineral partnerships

China, the world's biggest producer of rare earth elements, has begun restricting exports of the minerals as it increasingly uses its dominance for geopolitical leverage

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:52 PM IST
By Sudhi Ranjan Sen
 
Supply agreements for critical minerals will dominate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ghana, Namibia, Brazil, Argentina and Trinidad & Tobago starting Wednesday as the South Asian country’s industry grapples with restricted supplies from China.
 
“We have achieved good progress in Argentina,” Dammu Ravi, secretary for economic relations in the Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters in New Delhi on Monday ahead of the five-nation tour. “India’s state-owned Khanij Bidesh India Ltd. and NMDC Ltd. are looking at partnerships in Africa.”
 
China, the world’s biggest producer of rare earth elements, has begun restricting exports of the minerals as it increasingly uses its dominance for geopolitical leverage. The export curbs on rare earth magnets — used in everything from mobile phones to electric vehicles — are worrying Indian automakers fearing disruption to production. 
 
Khanji Bidesh and Coal India Ltd. have four mining concessions for rare earths in Latin America and India is speaking with Argentina, Peru and Bolivia to acquire more concessions, Periasamy Kumaran, secretary in India foreign ministry, said.

Topics :Narendra ModiChinaCoal IndiaSouth Asia

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

