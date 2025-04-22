Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM Modi lands in Saudi Arabia; to discuss Hajj quota, trade pacts

PM Modi lands in Saudi Arabia; to discuss Hajj quota, trade pacts

PM Modi's aircraft was escorted by F-15 jets of Saudi Arabia when his special flight entered the airspace of the Gulf nation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are expected to focus on boosting defence ties (File image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a two-day visit. This is his third visit to Saudi Arabia over the past decade.  PM Modi's aircraft was escorted by F-15 jets of Saudi Arabia when his special flight entered the airspace of the Gulf nation today. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia. In an interview with Arab News ahead of his arrival in Jeddah, PM Modi described Saudi Arabia as "one of India's most valued partners, a maritime neighbour, a trusted friend and a strategic ally".
  "We consider Saudi Arabia as a force of positivity and stability in the region. As maritime neighbours, India and Saudi Arabia share a natural interest in safeguarding peace and stability in the region," he said. PM Modi will be in Jeddah on April 22 and April 23.  "The growing defence and security engagement and collaboration between the two countries is a reflection of deep mutual trust," PM Modi stated ahead of his arrival. "It is also a testament to our shared commitment to regional stability, and our mutual resolve to address the evolving challenges in our extended neighbourhood," PM Modi added.    (More details to follow)
 
 

Narendra Modi Saudi Arabia

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

