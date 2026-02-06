PM Modi says gaming a skill, not just hobby; warns students against betting

Gaming is not just a hobby but a skill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students on Friday as he cautioned them against games that involve online betting.

Interacting with school students during his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Modi said gaming can be a meaningful skill and career path if pursued with focus, balance and ethical values.

He, however, warned students against games that involve online betting.

"...Gaming is not just a hobby; it is a skill, it involves speed as well. So it is good for development. Try to find your expertise by choosing better quality gaming," he said.

Modi said gaming contributes to self-development and urged students to "focus on building expertise" in high-quality gaming and balance studies.

He cautioned against gambling in gaming, noting that laws have been enacted to prevent such practices. "Don't just waste time because the internet is cheap in India. I have made a law against betting. We will not let that happen..." To a student who asked about pursuing a future in gaming despite societal pressure to focus only on studies, the prime minister explained that parents often discourage initially, but when people achieve success, they take pride and celebrate it. He encouraged the student to channel his interest in gaming productively by creating games based on India's mythological stories such as the Panchatantra and to share them on social media for recognition.