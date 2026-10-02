PM Modi speaks to flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar, hails his bravery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Indians are not the ones who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others as he applauded the bravery of Captain Smit Machchaar, who foiled an attempt by his co-pilot to allegedly crash an Israel-bound flydubai flight.

Modi spoke over phone to the pilot, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the UAE.

Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, on Wednesday. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

Lauding the pilot's bravery, presence of mind, and composure, the prime minister said Machchaar took the decision in a fraction of a second and saved the lives of so many people.

"After this incident, the country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others," Modi told the pilot during the video call. "At that time, you received so many injuries and were engaged in a fight of life and death. But you ignored your own safety and were concerned about the safety of the passengers. You have enhanced the honour of 140 crore Indians. I feel proud from the bottom of my heart," he said. Speaking to Modi from the hospital bed, Machchaar, whose head was bandaged, shared details of his experience and what gave him courage during the incident.

Machchaar told the prime minister that he has been flying aircraft for 17 years, including 11 years as a captain. He said during the scuffle with his co-pilot, his experience made him realise that if he failed to act properly at that moment, what would be the fate of the plane. "I was lying on the floor (of the cockpit) injured. With whatever energy was left in me, I managed to act properly and save the plane," he said. Machchaar shared with the prime minister that whenever he is in difficulty, he recites the 'Hanuman Chalisa'. When the prime minister conveyed his appreciation on it, the pilot responded: "I am away from the country, not from our culture."

Modi told the pilot that temples across the country have conducted special prayers for his speedy recovery and that many Indians were reciting the 'Mahamrityunjaya Mantra'. "You are a brave man. India is waiting to welcome you," he told the pilot. Machchaar said the incident was a part of his life's journey, and expressed confidence that he would make a full recovery soon. The Mumbai-born pilot became emotional during the call, and said it was a very special moment for him to speak with the prime minister. Machchaar told the prime minister that he was his biggest idol and that receiving Modi's call made him extremely proud and that he had never imagined that he would get an opportunity to speak with him.

Modi also spoke about Machchaar's mother, Geeta Ben, and said she has raised him with the values and teachings of the 'Bhagavad Gita'. The prime minister told the pilot that people across India and around the world are eager to talk to him. "You have enhanced the honour of the country," Modi said. The pilot added that he has been receiving the best possible treatment at the hospital. The prime minister expressed his gratitude to the governments of Saudi Arabia and the UAE for taking good care of Machchaar. He also told Machchaar that he has enhanced the prestige of the Indian piloting community, whom the world will now view in a new light.

"Today is Gandhi Jayanti. You have shown the world what the true meaning of 'Ahimsa' is," he said. The prime minister also spoke to Machchaar in Gujarati briefly, as the pilot originally hails from Gujarat. Modi later tweeted about the video call with the pilot, saying it was "An unforgettable conversation with Captain Smit, filled with pride and emotions". Modi had on Thursday said that in the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, Machchaar showed immense courage and unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. The prime minister had said that Machchaar is a hero and his valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy.