CJP to launch 'Jail Bharo' protest in Mumbai, seek CEC's removal: Details

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to launch its “Jail Bharo Andolan” in Mumbai on October 2, demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and changes to the Election Commission’s functioning and electoral-roll revision process.

The protest is scheduled to begin at 4 pm at Shivaji Park in Dadar, with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke calling on supporters to gather at the venue. The party has said the Mumbai agitation will mark the beginning of a nationwide campaign that will subsequently move to other cities.

The planned protest comes after Mumbai Police denied permission for CJP’s proposed gathering at Shivaji Park. Police cited restrictions governing the use of the ground, including a 2013 Bombay High Court order, as well as concerns over noise, traffic congestion and access to nearby hospitals. Police advised the organisers to identify an alternative venue and submit a fresh application.

ALSO READ: Protest demanding CEC Kumar's resignation at Jantar Mantar today: Details Following the denial, Dipke announced the “Jail Bharo Andolan”, saying the party would proceed with its protest despite the lack of permission. CJP has described the agitation as a peaceful demonstration.

What are CJP’s demands?

The party’s demands extend beyond the resignation of the CEC. CJP has called for criminal proceedings against Kumar, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and restoration of the January 2025 electoral roll. It has also demanded the repeal of the 2023 law governing the appointment of election commissioners and greater transparency and civil society participation in the selection process.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the agitation would begin in Mumbai before being taken to other parts of the country. The party has announced plans for protests in cities including Goa, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ranchi, with a proposed demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar later this month.

The campaign centres on CJP’s allegations concerning the Election Commission’s functioning and the SIR exercise. The Election Commission, however, has rejected suggestions of a breakdown among the poll panel’s members and has maintained that decisions on the SIR and other matters were taken collectively.

Security was stepped up at Shivaji Park ahead of Friday’s proposed gathering. Dipke has urged supporters to reach the venue and reiterated that the protest would go ahead despite the permission issue.

There were also reports that Dipke had been detained by Mumbai Police after being seen with placards at Marine Drive. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka denied that Dipke had been detained, while Dipke himself posted a selfie from inside a car.