Toyota Kirloskar Motor eyes Team India lead sponsorship after Dream11 exit

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has expressed interest in sponsoring Team India after Dream11's exit, but BCCI has yet to decide, with a new sponsor expected before the ICC Women's World Cup

(Photo: Reuters)
Ajinkya KawaleRoshni ShekharDeepak Patel Mumbai/New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 7:00 PM IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor, a joint venture between Japan’s Toyota Motor Corporation and India’s Kirloskar Group, is interested in becoming the lead sponsor of Team India, according to two people in the know.
 
This comes after Dream11’s withdrawal from sponsorship following the government’s ban on real money games under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to officially release a new tender for a lead sponsor. Earlier, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the deal with Dream11 had ended and the process was being initiated to secure a new title sponsor for national teams, according to the Press Trust of India.
 
“Toyota is interested in being a sponsor, but the BCCI hasn’t decided anything yet,” said one of the people. “There are a lot of legal aspects and procedures that need to be seen, and the BCCI may try to close a deal before the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, starting 30 September, as Dream11 has also pulled out as sponsor for this tournament.”
 
Business Standard’s email to Toyota Kirloskar Motor remained unanswered till press time. However, another source said the automobile major is not looking to be the title sponsor.
 
For now, it is unlikely that the men’s cricket team will feature a sponsor logo on the front of their jersey for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup, as Team India is scheduled to leave for the United Arab Emirates on 4 September.
 
Media reports suggest the BCCI is looking to secure a new sponsorship deal worth around Rs 452 crore.
 
Bhairav Shanth, co-founder of ITW Universe, a sports, entertainment and media consulting firm, said the new deal might run through till the end of 2028.
 
“With Team India’s Future Tours Programme including high-profile bilateral series as well as two big ICC Men’s events—the T20 World Cup in 2026 and the Cricket World Cup in 2027—I expect the range for the sponsorship deal to be around Rs 4–4.5 crore per bilateral game,” he said.
 
In July 2023, Dream11, a fantasy sports brand, acquired the rights to become BCCI’s lead sponsor in a three-year deal worth Rs 358 crore, taking over from Byju’s, an edtech firm.
 
Industry experts earlier told Business Standard that there might be a short-term gap before a new sponsor comes on board, but the Team India jersey’s front slot remains a premium space that will continue to attract brands.
 

Topics :Toyota Kirloskar Motor BCCITeam India

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

