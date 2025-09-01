Home / India News / Delhi airport handles 1.34 mn int'l transit passengers in FY25: DIAL

Citing data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), DIAL, in a statement, said International-to-International (I to-I) transfers increased by 244 per cent, from 3,88,000 in FY 2023 to 1.34 million in FY 2025.
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:16 PM IST
DIAL on Monday said Delhi airport has become a preferred transit hub, with 1.34 million international passengers transiting through the airport in the last financial year.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport, operated by GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

Citing data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), DIAL, in a statement, said International-to-International (I to-I) transfers increased by 244 per cent, from 3,88,000 in FY 2023 to 1.34 million in FY 2025.

The airport provides connectivity to around 150 destinations worldwide.

IATA is a global grouping of about 350 airlines.

"Aligned with the Government of India's strategic vision to position Delhi as a leading international transit gateway, we have been continuously working to build a hub that connects continents," DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

