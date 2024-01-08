Home / India News / PM Modi speaks with Bangladesh leader Hasina, congratulates on poll victory

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 9:07 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, on Monday for securing a record fourth straight term in office and said India is committed to further strengthening its enduring and people-centric partnership with the neighbouring country.

Hasina secured a record fourth straight term as the prime minister of Bangladesh as her Awami League party won two-thirds of the seats in the general election marred by sporadic violence and a boycott by the main opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and its allies.

In a post on X, Modi said: "Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections."

"I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections. We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh," the prime minister said.

Narendra Modi Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

