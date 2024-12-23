PM Modi stresses unity, condemns violence at Christmas celebration event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it pains his heart when there are attempts to spread violence and cause disruption in society.

Speaking at the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, Modi stressed the importance of strengthening the spirit of love, harmony and brotherhood in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Citing the Christmas market attack in Germany and the 2019 Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, he said it is important to come together and fight such challenges.

Modi stressed that only a human-centric approach as adopted by India can take a 21st century world to new heights.

This is the first time that a prime minister has attended such a programme at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India.

The prime minister also said no matter where they are or what crisis they face, today's India sees it as its duty to bring its citizens to safety.

He recollected several memories, particularly the fulfilling moments when Father Alexis Prem Kumar was rescued from war-torn Afghanistan a decade ago.

Modi highlighted that Father Kumar had been held hostage for eight months, and despite the difficult situation, the government made every effort to bring him home safely.

"I will never forget the joy in his family's voices when we succeeded. Similarly, when Father Tom was taken hostage in Yemen, we also worked tirelessly to bring him back, and I had the honour of inviting him to my home. Our efforts to rescue nurse sisters in crisis in the Gulf were equally relentless and successful," the prime minister said.

Modi reiterated that these efforts were not just diplomatic missions but emotional commitments to bring back family members.

The prime minister emphasised that India's foreign policy prioritises human interests alongside national ones, as demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many countries that talk big on human rights focused on their own interests, India selflessly helped over 150 countries, sending medicines and vaccines.

This had a positive global impact, with nations like Guyana expressing deep gratitude and many island nations, Pacific nations and Caribbean countries also praising India for its humanitarian efforts, he noted.

India's human-centric approach is set to elevate the world in the 21st century, Modi said.

"The teachings of Lord Christ celebrate love, harmony and brotherhood. It is important that we all work to make this spirit stronger. But it pains my heart when there are attempts to spread violence and cause disruption in society," he said.

Modi recalled the recent Christmas market attack in Germany and that during the 2019 Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, he had paid tribute to the victims. Modi stated that this Christmas is more special as it marks the beginning of the Jubilee Year, focused on hope.

"The Holy Bible sees hope as a source of strength and peace. We are also guided by hope and positivity. Hope for humanity, hope for a better world and hope for peace, progress and prosperity," Modi said.

He emphasised that in the past 10 years, women in India have achieved remarkable empowerment, excelling in fields such as entrepreneurship, drones, aviation and the Armed forces.

"The Bible teaches us to carry each other's burdens, encouraging us to care for one another and take responsibility for each other's well-being. With this mindset, institutions and organisations play a crucial role in social service, whether through establishing new schools, uplifting communities through education or implementing health initiatives to serve the public," Modi said.

He said these efforts are seen as collective responsibilities. The prime minister reiterated that Jesus Christ showed the world the path of compassion and selfless service.

"We celebrate Christmas and remember Jesus so that we can incorporate these values into our lives and always prioritise our duties. This is not only our personal responsibility but also a social duty. Today, the nation is advancing with this spirit, through the resolution of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas'," he said.

The PM underscored that the government's initiatives have significantly uplifted various communities.

Noting that many from the Christian community are also active in these efforts, Modi said these collective actions are essential to building a developed India.

In his remarks, Modi recalled his recent meeting with His Eminence Cardinal George Koovakad, who was recently conferred the title of Cardinal by His Holiness Pope Francis.

He said led by Union minister George Kurian, the Indian government sent a high-level delegation to this event.

"When an Indian achieves such success, the entire country takes pride. I once again congratulate Cardinal George Koovakad on this remarkable accomplishment," Modi said.

Recalling his meeting with Pope Francis earlier this year during the G7 summit in Italy, Modi said he had invited him to visit India.

In a series of posts which included photographs on X, Modi said, "Delighted to join a Christmas programme hosted by the Catholic Bishops Conference of India. Attended the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops Conference of India. Here are some glimpses" "The CBCI Christmas celebrations brought together Christians from all walks of life. There were also soulful renditions of spiritual hymns and songs," he said.

The PM said he interacted with the Cardinals during the CBCI Christmas programme. "India is proud of their service to society. Interacted with Archbishops, Bishops and CBCI members. Also wished His Eminence, Oswald Cardinal Gracias for his 80th birthday," he said.