PM Modi to address public rally in Karnataka on April 30 ahead of polls

A party leader said that the BJP is aiming at winning more seats in certain parts of the state where it does not enjoy a significant stronghold

Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 7:11 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a massive public rally on April 30 at Channapatna in Karnataka's Ramnagar district ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in the southern state on May 10, a BJP leader said on Saturday.

A party leader said that the BJP is aiming at winning more seats in certain parts of the state where it does not enjoy a significant stronghold.

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader H.D. Kumaraswamy is contesting from the Channapatna constituency. The BJP has fielded former minister C.P. Yogeshwar from this seat. Political analysts believe the constituency would witness a direct contest between the JD-S and the BJP.

Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is contesting from the neighbouring Ramnagar constituency. The region is considered as a bastion of the JD-S.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a mega rally in Channapatna.

Preparations are currently underway at Shettihalli village.

According to sources, a huge stage and shelter is being erected to accommodate 2-3 lakh people. The BJP workers will be roped in from the neighbouring districts of Tumakuru, Mandya and Mysuru.

Yogeshwar on Saturday said there would be no road show this time in Channapatna. "The programme is scheduled to take place for about 2 hours. The party wants to win more seats in the old Mysuru region (south Karnataka)," he said.

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 7:11 PM IST

