PM Modi to address women in Vadodara on Sep 27 on reservation Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a mega gathering of women at Navlakhi ground in Gujarat's Vadodara city on September 27 as part of his two-day visit to the state, a BJP leader said on Monday.

Thousands of women from Vadodara and adjoining districts would converge at Navlakhi ground to thank PM Modi for the passage of the women's reservation bill in both Houses of Parliament last week, he said.

PM Modi will be in Gujarat on September 26 and 27 to launch a host of developmental works at an event in Bodeli town of Chhotaudepur district.

He will also address an event organised by the Gujarat government at Science City in Ahmedabad to mark the completion of 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, an official release informed.

"After the public event in Bodeli, the PM will reach neighbouring Vadodara city at around 3:00 pm to address a mega gathering of women at Navlakhi ground. The purpose of this public gathering is to express gratitude to our PM for the passage of a bill to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies," said Vadodara BJP spokesperson Mukesh Dixit.

Women from Vadodara as well as the central Gujarat belt are expected to converge at the event to thank the PM, he added.

The ruling BJP has also organised a similar event on the premises of the Ahmedabad Airport on September 26, when the PM arrives in the evening for a two-day visit, party functionaries said.

Nearly 15,000 women will attend the event to be held at around 6:00 pm near GUJSAIL building, they said.