Chinnaswamy Stadium unsafe: Report points fingers at several stakeholders

The Bengaluru stampede after RCB's win has triggered questions on safety, crowd control, and accountability, casting uncertainty over the upcoming Women's World Cup 2025 and IPL 2026 matches

M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Stampede Fallout: Bengaluru Stadium Unfit for Mass Events, Says Panel | Photo: M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, one of India’s most iconic cricket venues, has been declared “unsuitable and unsafe” for large-scale events by a judicial commission probing the July 4 stampede that claimed 11 lives and injured over 50 people. The incident occurred during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) title victory celebration — the team's first in 18 years.
 
This assessment, tabled by the one-man Justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission and accepted by the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday, casts serious doubt over the venue’s future, especially its readiness to host key fixtures like the opening game and semifinal of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup scheduled between September 30 and November 2.
 

RCB IPL victory celebration and stampede

On June 4, over 300,000 fans, according to state estimates, stormed central Bengaluru to celebrate RCB’s historic IPL win. The crowd, drawn by free-entry social media posts and a video appeal by star cricketer Virat Kohli, began assembling outside Vidhana Soudha and the Chinnaswamy Stadium hours before the planned victory parade and celebration event.
 
The event proceeded despite the police's denial of permission and lack of formal clearance from authorities, as mandated by the 2009 city order. Overcrowding spiralled into chaos outside the stadium gates, resulting in a deadly stampede that left 11 dead and several others injured.
 

What does the Justice D’Cunha Commission’s report say?

According to the Justice D’Cunha Commission’s report, accessed by ESPNCricinfo and PTI, the Chinnaswamy Stadium's "design and structure are inherently unsuitable and unsafe" for mass gatherings. The 50-year-old venue lacks critical infrastructure needed to host large public events safely, including:
  • Purpose-built queuing zones separated from main roads
  • Adequate entry and exit gates for managing mass ingress and egress
  • Integrated access to public transport and nearby amenities
  • Emergency evacuation plans in line with global safety norms
  • Sufficient parking and drop-off zones
 
The report warns that unless these deficiencies are corrected, continuing to host high-attendance events at the stadium “poses unacceptable risks to public safety, urban mobility and emergency preparedness”.
 
The Chinnaswamy Stadium, built in 1974, is just one of several ageing sports venues across India now. The D’Cunha Commission emphasised that any venue intended for large public gatherings must conform to international standards of safety, design, and crowd management.
 

Who are the stakeholders?

The commission has indicted several key stakeholders:
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): The franchise promoted the event despite police disapproval, failed to regulate entry, and issued conflicting messaging about free access versus limited passes.
 
DNA Entertainment Networks: The event organiser reportedly failed to secure mandatory clearances.
 
Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA): The cricket body allegedly overlooked stadium limitations and permitted the event without due diligence.
 

Who is being held accountable for the Bengaluru stampede?

The report has recommended legal action against KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, ex-Secretary A Shankar, and ex-Treasurer ES Jairam (the latter two have since resigned), RCB Vice-President Rajesh Menon, and DNA Entertainment Managing Director T Venkat Vardhan, and VP Sunil Mathur.
 
Several senior police officials have also been held accountable, including B Dayananda and Vikash Kumar, who were removed from their posts following the incident.
 

Next steps: Legal actions, court petitions

With the Cabinet formally accepting the report, Karnataka Minister H K Patil announced that legal action will follow against the implicated organisations and departmental inquiries will be initiated against involved government officials.
 
Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court is reviewing a petition by DNA Entertainment challenging the commission’s findings and its very constitution.
 

Maharaja Trophy T20 and ICC Women's World Cup

KSCA has already confirmed that the upcoming Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament, scheduled from August 11, will be played behind "closed doors".
 
As for the ICC Women's World Cup, any formal move to relocate fixtures will require coordination among the state government, BCCI, and ICC, and could come at a significant logistical cost.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

