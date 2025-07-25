Home / India News / Karnataka to reduce SSLC passing marks to 33% starting from 2025-26 session

Karnataka to reduce SSLC passing marks to 33% starting from 2025-26 session

The draft Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board First Regulations (Amendment) 2025 was notified on Thursday

schools
According to the proposed guidelines, candidates must secure an average of 33 per cent marks, combining both internal assessment and external examination, to be declared pass. (Photo: ANI twitter)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Karnataka government has issued a notification reducing the pass percentage for SSLC exam from 35 to 33, effective from the academic year 2025-26  The draft Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board First Regulations (Amendment) 2025 was notified on Thursday.

According to the proposed guidelines, candidates must secure an average of 33 per cent marks, combining both internal assessment and external examination, to be declared pass.

This reduction was implemented through an amendment to the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board Act, 1966.

"Candidates shall secure an average of 33 per cent marks in internal assessment and external examination combined and shall be declared pass if they secure at least 206 marks out of a total of 625 marks, including at least 30 per cent marks in each subject out of the total marks of the respective subject," the notification issued by the Department of School Education & Literacy stated.

According to the notification, 15 days have been given to public to file objections to this new proposed rule.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lok Sabha to take up removal motion against Justice Varma: Rijiju

India, UK firms upbeat on FTA to double trade to $112 bn by 2030: Goyal

Low-cost finance, private sector role key to nuclear projects: PK Mishra

Covid vaccine didn't raise risk of deaths among young adults: Nadda

Udaipur Files: SC asks HC to hear pleas against govt nod for film's release

Topics :KarnatakaStudents

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story