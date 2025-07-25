Karnataka to reduce SSLC passing marks to 33% starting from 2025-26 session

The Karnataka government has issued a notification reducing the pass percentage for SSLC exam from 35 to 33, effective from the academic year 2025-26 The draft Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board First Regulations (Amendment) 2025 was notified on Thursday.

According to the proposed guidelines, candidates must secure an average of 33 per cent marks, combining both internal assessment and external examination, to be declared pass.

This reduction was implemented through an amendment to the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board Act, 1966.

"Candidates shall secure an average of 33 per cent marks in internal assessment and external examination combined and shall be declared pass if they secure at least 206 marks out of a total of 625 marks, including at least 30 per cent marks in each subject out of the total marks of the respective subject," the notification issued by the Department of School Education & Literacy stated.