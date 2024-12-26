PM Modi to distribute 5.8 million property cards under Panchayati Raj

Four years after launching the Svamitva scheme to digitize property records in rural India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hand over 5.8 million property cards to their owners in over 50,000 villages across 12 states. The virtual event will take place on Friday, December 27, according to officials from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

In addition, 13 Union ministers will participate in events across various states where the property cards will be distributed.

What is the Svamitva scheme?

Launched in April 2020, the Svamitva scheme aimed to provide rural property owners with official "Records of Rights," granting them access to bank loans, reducing disputes, and improving village-level planning.

Officials noted that banks are increasingly accepting these property cards, which have helped many women establish legal rights over land. In essence, the scheme has facilitated the identification of open spaces and contributed to enhanced community development.

Multiple events in different states

In Rajasthan, key events will feature Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Jodhpur, Union Health Minister J P Nadda in Jaipur, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in Alwar, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi in Kota, and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in Bikaner.

In Maharashtra, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will attend an event in Ahilya Nagar, while other ministers will be present in cities such as Pune and Nandurbar. Additionally, Union Ministers will represent the governments of states like Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

20.19 million property cards prepared

Vivek Bharadwaj, secretary of the Panchayati Raj Ministry, stated that a total of 20.19 million property cards have been issued under the Panchayati Raj scheme so far. He also mentioned that 92 per cent of drone mapping has been completed in 317,000 villages. The scheme is on track to meet its targets by 2026.

Currently, it has been implemented across 31 states and Union territories. However, the scheme has not yet been fully adopted in West Bengal, Bihar, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, raising concerns among officials, who believe the scheme is essential to improving rural governance and property management.