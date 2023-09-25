PM Modi to distribute 51,000 appointment letters virtually at Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to distribute approximately 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited individuals on September 26, through video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also address the freshly appointed individuals during this event.

This employment fair, known as the Rozgar Mela, will be conducted at 46 locations nationwide. Recruitment is taking place in Central Government Departments as well as state governments and union territories that are supporting this initiative. The newly recruited individuals, selected from different regions of the country, will join various ministries and departments, including the Department of Posts, Indian Audit and Accounts Department, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's commitment to prioritise employment generation. The event is expected to stimulate further job creation and offer meaningful opportunities for youth empowerment and their participation in national development.

Under Mission Recruitment, the Government of India, along with some States and Union Territories, has been organising the Rozgar Melas across the country. These events unite employers and job seekers, distributing appointment letters to the youth monthly. The Prime Minister has distributed thousands of appointment letters since the launch of the Rozgar Mela in October 2022.

Newly appointed recruits will also be able to enhance their skills through "Karmayogi Prarambh", an online module available on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. This portal offers access to more than 680 e-learning courses in an "anywhere, any device" learning format, enabling them to develop their skills and contribute effectively to their respective roles.



