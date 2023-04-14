Home / India News / PM Modi to flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat train on April 25

PM Modi to flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat train on April 25

The first of two Vande Bharat trains, sanctioned for Kerala, would be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Thiruvananthapuram on April 25

Thiruvananthapuram
PM Modi to flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat train on April 25

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The first of two Vande Bharat trains, sanctioned for Kerala, would be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Thiruvananthapuram on April 25.

Modi is reaching Kochi on April 24 to participate in a programme titled 'YuVAM', where he will be interacting with around 1 lakh youth and a high level campaign is being undertaken by the state BJP to make it a major success.

The Vande Bharat train has 16 modern coaches and will have uninterrupted services.

The Railways will conduct a trial run on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur stretch on April 22. Sources in the railways told IANS that track augmentation and modernisation of the signalling system is being conducted on a war footing.

Based on the nature of the tracks in Kerala, the speed is limited to 110 km per hr instead of the 180 km per hr the train can travel.

The Kerala government's ambitious semi-high speed rail project, K-Rail stands aborted and the BJP expects to scrore brownie points against the Left Front led by the CPI-M in this matter.

Talking to IANS, BJP national executive member and Railway Passenger Amenities Committee Chairman P.K. Krishnadas termed the Vande Bharat trains a Vishu gift to the people of Kerala by the Narendra Modi government.

--IANS

aal/vd

Topics :Narendra ModiKeralaVande Bharat train

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

Also Read

Who's the brain behind Vande Bharat?

Vande Bharat train hits cattle in Gujarat, third incident this month

Kerala to get its first Vande Bharat Express, BJP starts celebrations

Vande Bharat train collides with cattle in Gujarat, front panel damaged

Vande Bharat train pelted with stones in Bihar's Katihar district: Official

Anti-national powers against good education sent Sisodia to jail: Kejriwal

Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

Police nabs super thief who inspired Bollywood movie, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

India played key role in IMF's clearance of 48-month EFF to Sri Lanka

BRS will from govt at Centre after 2024 general elections: CM KCR

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story