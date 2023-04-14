Home / India News / BRS will from govt at Centre after 2024 general elections: CM KCR

Rao unveiled the Ambedkar statue here on Friday, the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution, on a grand scale

Hyderabad
Apr 14 2023 | 7:11 PM IST
: Exuding confidence that BRS was going to form the government at the Centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be implemented across the country after the party came to power.

The Dalit Bandu scheme, launched in 2021 offers Rs 10 lakh to Scheduled Caste families as a 100 per cent grant to start a business. The funds given under the direct benefit transfer scheme need not be repaid.

Addressing a public meeting after unveiling a 125 ft-tall statue of BR Ambedkar here, KCR said the BRS party was getting a tremendous response from Maharashtra and was expecting a similar reaction

from West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

I will tell you certain things. In this 2024 Parliament elections, the next government is ours, ours and ours. Some of our enemies may not be able to digest this. But one spark is enough to light, he said.

Rao unveiled the Ambedkar statue here on Friday, the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution, on a grand scale.

Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar was the sole chief guest at the event.

Flower petals were showered from a helicopter on the statute in floral tributes to Ambedkar.

Costing Rs 146.50 crore, the statue is made out of 360 tonnes of stainless steel and 114 tonnes of bronze.

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 7:11 PM IST

