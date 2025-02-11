Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Non-delivery of medical services in rural areas far from truth: JP Nadda

Non-delivery of medical services in rural areas far from truth: JP Nadda

During Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said there may be less number of doctors posted on ground in rural areas but the shortage is being addressed by the government

JP Nadda, Nadda
If doctors aren't there, then we are running mobile medical units, doing telemedicine consultation: JP Nadda | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday said the question being asked by members of parliament on non-availability of medical services in rural areas is "far from the truth".

During Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said there may be less number of doctors posted on ground in rural areas but the shortage is being addressed by the government by increasing medical seats that will lead to addition of 75,000 new doctors over the next five years and 10,000 this year.

"The question frequently arises that we are unable to serve in rural areas, it is very far from the truth. Our MMR (maternal mortality rate) is double that of global decline. U-WIN tracks every mother who becomes pregnant till the delivery time and when the child becomes two years old and gets all the injections done. Everything is tracked," Nadda said.

He was responding to a question by a Congress MP.

To cite the strength of the medical system, the health minister said 220 crore double doses with booster injections were given during the Covid-19 pandemic across the country even in the remotest part of the country.

"Posting doctors is the responsibility of states. We pay them. If doctors aren't there, then we are running mobile medical units, doing telemedicine consultation," Nadda said.

Also Read

BJP chief Nadda slams Opposition over deportation row of Indians from US

States, UTs asked to monitor campaign to defeat Lympathic Filarisis: Nadda

Nadda calls election win historic, says PM Modi resides in heart of Delhi

Deve Gowda claims Naidu sought NDA vice chair post, Nadda denies discussion

More than 1.4 mn women screened for breast cancer across country: Nadda

He said that nine crore screenings have been done for cervical cancer, 5.3 crore people have been screened under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and two crore cards have been made.

"If doctors did not go there, medical professionals did not go, then who decided it is not a sickle cell," Nadda said.

He said that the country's health system is robust, be it any state and run by any government.

"Due to this, our robust system can detect the polio virus even in sewage. I admit that there may be eight doctors and there may be four. For this, there has been 131 per cent increase in medical colleges. 75,000 new medical doctors are going to come in the next five years and 10,000 more doctors will be added this year," Nadda said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: Non-state actors, disruptive technologies have made world order fragile, says Rajnath Singh

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: New Income Tax bill likely to be tabled by FM Sitharaman today

Aadhaar was a $1.3 billion 'misstep', says Hotmail Co-Founder Sabeer Bhatia

Govt to use AI to track mule accounts in cyber fraud crackdown: Amit Shah

Draft UGC regulations for VCs selection 'anti-constitutional': Mahua Moitra

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaHealth MinistryNational Health MissionHealthcare in India

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story