Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Manipur govt asks people to stay calm, not to fall prey to misinformation

Manipur govt asks people to stay calm, not to fall prey to misinformation

To ensure that people receive accurate information, the government has set up a control room, where citizens can verify any news or information they come across

Manipur police search operation
More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. | Representative Image: ANI
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Manipur government on Tuesday urged people to stay calm and not to fall prey to unverified news, rumours or misinformation that may cause unnecessary panic or disrupt peace and harmony in the state.

The appeal was made amid a leadership crisis following the resignation of N Biren Singh from the post of chief minister on February 9. 

"It has also come to the notice of the government that certain unscrupulous individuals and groups may deliberately attempt to incite unrest, disrupt harmony and spread fear among the public using false information, inflammatory content or fabricated narratives," a statement issued by Chief Secretary P K Singh said.

"Such attempts are intended to create lawlessness, and the public is strongly advised not to give heed to such misinformation or incitement," it added.

To ensure that people receive accurate information, the government has set up a control room, where citizens can verify any news or information they come across. The control room can be reached at 9485280419 and is operational 24x7, it said.

"Maintaining peace and law and order is a collective responsibility, and the government strongly advises all residents to remain vigilant against those trying to create disturbances. Any attempt to incite violence or disrupt harmony will be dealt with strictly as per the law," the statement said.

It also urged community leaders, civil society organisations, religious leaders, student bodies, intellectuals and citizens to come together "to foster unity and work towards rebuilding trust amongst all communities".

Also Read

Why Manipur Guv not summoning Assembly for mandated session: Congress

Manipur violence to no-confidence motion: Why did CM Biren Singh resign

'Long overdue': Priyanka Gandhi on Manipur CM Biren Singh's resignation

BJP Manipur chief backs Biren Singh's resignation from CM position

Biren Singh's exit a bid to save BJP govt in Manipur: Cong's Gaurav Gogoi

"Let us prioritise peace, understanding and development for the betterment of our beloved state," it added.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: We need global standards to deal with issues concerning AI, says PM Modi

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: New Income Tax bill likely to be tabled by FM Sitharaman today

Non-delivery of medical services in rural areas far from truth: JP Nadda

Aadhaar was a $1.3 billion 'misstep', says Hotmail Co-Founder Sabeer Bhatia

Govt to use AI to track mule accounts in cyber fraud crackdown: Amit Shah

Topics :Manipur govtManipurFake news

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story