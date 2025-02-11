Manipur govt asks people to stay calm, not to fall prey to misinformation

The Manipur government on Tuesday urged people to stay calm and not to fall prey to unverified news, rumours or misinformation that may cause unnecessary panic or disrupt peace and harmony in the state.

The appeal was made amid a leadership crisis following the resignation of N Biren Singh from the post of chief minister on February 9.

"It has also come to the notice of the government that certain unscrupulous individuals and groups may deliberately attempt to incite unrest, disrupt harmony and spread fear among the public using false information, inflammatory content or fabricated narratives," a statement issued by Chief Secretary P K Singh said.

"Such attempts are intended to create lawlessness, and the public is strongly advised not to give heed to such misinformation or incitement," it added.

To ensure that people receive accurate information, the government has set up a control room, where citizens can verify any news or information they come across. The control room can be reached at 9485280419 and is operational 24x7, it said.

"Maintaining peace and law and order is a collective responsibility, and the government strongly advises all residents to remain vigilant against those trying to create disturbances. Any attempt to incite violence or disrupt harmony will be dealt with strictly as per the law," the statement said.

It also urged community leaders, civil society organisations, religious leaders, student bodies, intellectuals and citizens to come together "to foster unity and work towards rebuilding trust amongst all communities".

"Let us prioritise peace, understanding and development for the betterment of our beloved state," it added.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.