Bhagwant Mann rejects exodus claims by Cong, says AAP is united in Punjab

Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday dismissed Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa’s claims that around 30 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs were in contact with him and willing to leave the party. Punjab Chief Ministeron Tuesday dismissed Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa’s claims that around 30 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs were in contact with him and willing to leave the party.

"Bajwa has been making the same claim for the past three years, and he can keep claiming it. He keeps saying that 30-40 MLAs were switching to Congress... I would ask Partap Singh Bajwa to count how many MLAs they have in Delhi," news agency ANI quoted Mann as saying.

Mann’s remarks came after a meeting with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal at Kapurthala House in Delhi, attended by all 91 Punjab AAP MLAs and senior party leaders, including former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The meeting was held after AAP’s defeat in the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections.

Following the discussions, Mann told reporters that Kejriwal and Sisodia extended their gratitude to Punjab’s AAP unit for its contributions in the Delhi elections. He reiterated the party’s focus on governance, emphasising infrastructure development and reducing the burden of tolls in Punjab.

Bajwa’s BJP allegations and AAP’s stand

A day before the Delhi election results on February 8, Bajwa claimed that Bhagwant Mann might switch to the BJP and was in touch with the Union Home Ministry. Bajwa remarked, “Whenever this Maharashtra plane lands in Chandigarh, the first passenger who will become Eknath Shinde would be Bhagwant Mann.”

Additionally, he suggested the possibility of Kejriwal contesting from Ludhiana and joining the Punjab government. However, the AAP leadership categorically denied these claims.

"There is no question of a leadership change," Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated. "The party is united. This is merely an Opposition ploy to create panic. The next Punjab Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Thursday."

AAP MP Malvinder Kang also dismissed speculations, stating, "Meetings like today’s are routine to review performance and strengthen the party. AAP remains committed to its governance in Punjab under Bhagwant Mann’s leadership and Kejriwal’s national vision."

(With inputs from agencies)