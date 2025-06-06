Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate multiple projects in J-K today: Check full schedule

PM Modi to inaugurate multiple projects in J-K today: Check full schedule

PM Modi will also inaugurate India's first cable-stayed rail bridge at Anji, completing a decades-long effort to connect the Kashmir Valley to the rest of the country by rail

Narendra Modi (Photo: X@narendramodi)
PM Modi will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar (Photo: X@narendramodi)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chenab Railway Bridge on Friday, marking a major milestone in India’s infrastructure development. Standing 359 metres above the Chenab River, the bridge is the world’s highest railway arch bridge, exceeding the height of the Eiffel Tower. It is a key component of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.
The steel arch bridge spans 1,315 metres and is designed to withstand severe seismic activity and wind speeds up to 266 kmph. It is the first railway bridge in India to use blast-resistant steel and concrete, given its location in a high-risk seismic zone.
   
Railway bridge at Anji to be unveiled at 11.30 am 
At 11.30 am, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Anji cable-stayed railway bridge, the first of its kind in India. Together, the Chenab and Anji bridges link the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, completing an engineering feat that has been underway for over 30 years.
 
Launch of Vande Bharat Express trains at 12 noon 
PM Modi will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar. The trains are intended to offer fast, comfortable, and dependable travel for locals, tourists, and pilgrims. The first train will travel from Delhi to Srinagar via Katra.
 
Dedication of USBRL project 
The Prime Minister will dedicate the full USBRL project to the nation. Spanning 272 km and costing about ₹43,780 crore, the project includes 36 tunnels covering 119 km and 943 bridges. It aims to ensure year-round rail connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of India.
 

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

