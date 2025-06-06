PM Modi to inaugurate multiple projects in J-K today: Check full schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chenab Railway Bridge on Friday, marking a major milestone in India’s infrastructure development. Standing 359 metres above the Chenab River, the bridge is the world’s highest railway arch bridge, exceeding the height of the Eiffel Tower. It is a key component of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

The steel arch bridge spans 1,315 metres and is designed to withstand severe seismic activity and wind speeds up to 266 kmph. It is the first railway bridge in India to use blast-resistant steel and concrete, given its location in a high-risk seismic zone.

Railway bridge at Anji to be unveiled at 11.30 am At 11.30 am, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Anji cable-stayed railway bridge, the first of its kind in India. Together, the Chenab and Anji bridges link the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, completing an engineering feat that has been underway for over 30 years. Launch of Vande Bharat Express trains at 12 noon PM Modi will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar. The trains are intended to offer fast, comfortable, and dependable travel for locals, tourists, and pilgrims. The first train will travel from Delhi to Srinagar via Katra.