Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar's Vaishali district on Saturday to launch projects worth nearly 34,470 crore, including a six-lane bridge over the Ganga river, and address a public meeting, officials said.

This would be the Prime Minister's first visit to the eastern state since May, when he had attended a function marking the expansion of the cabinet headed by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the first BJP leader to lead a government in Bihar.

Elaborate security arrangements, including the suspension of vehicular movement on the national and state highways concerned for a stipulated period, have been made in Vaishali and Patna for the PM's visit, they said.

The 9.76-km-long six-lane bridge, which connects Bidupur block in Vaishali to Kachchi Dargah on the outskirts of Patna, has been named 'Nitish Setu', in deference to the former Bihar chief minister, on whose watch the project was conceived and came close to completion. "The PM will visit 'Nitish Setu' in Vaishali. Thereafter, at around 2 pm, he will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects and lay the foundation stone of several projects, worth around Rs 34,470 crore altogether," an official said. However, the naming of the bridge has triggered a war of words between the ruling NDA and the main opposition party RJD, which has shared power with Nitish Kumar, albeit briefly, and seeks to claim its own share of credit.