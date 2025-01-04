UP govt sets up over 1,200 night shelter facilities across the state

The Uttar Pradesh government has set up 1,240 night shelters and temporary accommodation facilities across the state.

The shelters are equipped with all the necessary resources to help people stay warm during the intense cold. Over three lakh blankets have also been distributed to those in need.

According to an official statement on Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also stressed that no negligence will be tolerated in delivering blankets to the destitute.

The government is consistently improving the facilities at night shelters and temporary shelters. The goal is to shield every needy individual from the harsh winter and provide them with safe and dignified accommodation, it said.

The CM has emphasised that the operation of these shelters should be carried out with utmost sensitivity and responsibility. Officials have been instructed to ensure that no person is compelled to sleep outdoors, on dividers, roadsides or in parks.

The safety and needs of women have been given special attention in the night shelters. These shelters are equipped with adequate lighting, cleanliness, and heating arrangements to ensure that women feel safe and their needs are met.

Also Read

A control room established in the Relief Commissioner's office directly communicates the status of shelters, heating, and blanket distribution. Any shortcomings identified through feedback are addressed promptly.

The UP government has also directed the municipal corporations to inform the public about the night shelters. Detailed lists of shelters are being displayed in each zone, and information is also provided on digital screens at bus stations and major locations. This ensures that people can easily find the nearest shelter.

In line with the chief minister's directives, adequate budget allocations have been made to address winter-related issues in all districts, the statement said, and added that District Magistrates and Municipal Commissioners have been instructed to regularly inspect the night shelters and heating arrangements.

District Magistrates are also tasked with visiting shelters, talking to those in need, and taking corrective actions based on their experiences.

They have been directed to ensure cleanliness and a dignified atmosphere at the shelters. Additionally, technical support is being used to monitor the status of the bonfires set up at various locations, the statement added.