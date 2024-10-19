Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM Modi to launch Rs 6,100 cr worth development projects from Varanasi

PM Modi to launch Rs 6,100 cr worth development projects from Varanasi

The PMO in a statement that Modi will also inaugurate RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, in the holy town. It will provide comprehensive consultation and treatment for various eye conditions

Modi, Narendra Modi
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for expansion of airport runway and construction of a new terminal building. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 7:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a number of development initiatives, including multiple airport projects across the country worth over Rs 6,100 crore, during his visit to Varanasi on Sunday, his office said.

The PMO in a statement that Modi will also inaugurate RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, in the holy town. It will provide comprehensive consultation and treatment for various eye conditions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Modi will lay the foundation stone for expansion of airport runway and construction of a new terminal building and allied works of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, costing around Rs 2,870 crore all told.

He will lay the foundation stone of new civil enclave at Agra airport worth more than Rs 570 crore, at Darbhanga airport worth around Rs 910 crore, and at Bagdogra airport worth around Rs 1,550 crore, it said.

The prime minister will inaugurate new terminal buildings of airports in Rewa, Ambikapur, and Saharanpur being constructed at the cost of more than Rs 220 crore.

The combined passenger handling capacity of these airports will increase to more than 2.3 crore passengers annually.

More From This Section

LIVE: Caste census medium for social X-ray, PM opposed this, says Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi

RG Kar rape-murder: People go on a 20 km march demanding justice for victim

Assam to undertake Rs 800 cr project to rejuvenate 129 'beels': CM Sarma

No place for derogatory language against women in courtrooms: CJI

India's road infrastructure will surpass that of US: Nitin Gadkari

The designs of these airports are influenced and derived from the common elements of heritage structures of the region, the statement said.

Among other projects, Modi will inaugurate phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment of Varanasi Sports Complex worth over Rs 210 crore under Khelo India scheme and the Smart City mission.

The project includes construction of a state-of-the-art sports complex featuring a National Centre of Excellence, players' hostels, sports science centre, practice fields for various sports, indoor shooting ranges, and combat sports arenas.

Modi will also inaugurate a 100-bed girls' and boys' hostel and a public pavilion at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium in Lalpur, it said.

He will inaugurate tourism development projects in Buddhism-related areas in Sarnath. These enhancements include the construction of pedestrian-friendly streets, new sewer lines and upgraded drainage system, and a zone with modern designer vending carts to promote local handicraft vendors.

Modi will also inaugurate initiatives like tourism development works at Banasur Temple and Gurudham Temple, and beautification and redevelopment of parks, the statement added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of attacking Constitution by controlling agencies

Elections alone don't make democracy, people's voice also matters: Wangchuk

Modi govt anti-farmer, adequate procurement not happening: Congress

Russia could discuss boosting Bollywood when Putin meets Modi next week

Putin refuses timeline on Ukraine war, echoes Modi's description of Brics

Topics :Narendra ModiVaranasiAirport development

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story