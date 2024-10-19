RG Kar rape-murder: People go on a 20 km march demanding justice for victim

People from all walks of life participated in an around 20-km-long protest march on Saturday demanding justice for the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The protesters, including doctors and members of the civil society, took out the march from Sodepur in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and it was scheduled to culminate at Esplanade in central Kolkata where junior doctors have been staging a fast-unto-death for the last fortnight.



Participants raised slogans demanding justice for the woman doctor who was found raped and murdered in the medical college on August 9.