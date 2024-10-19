Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / RG Kar rape-murder: People go on a 20 km march demanding justice for victim

RG Kar rape-murder: People go on a 20 km march demanding justice for victim

Junior doctors have been staging a fast-unto-death in Esplanade area for the last 15 days, demanding justice for the victim and calling for systemic changes in the state's healthcare infrastructure

Junior doctors Protest, Protest, Doctor Protest
Participants raised slogans demanding justice for the woman doctor who was found raped and murdered in the medical college. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

People from all walks of life participated in an around 20-km-long protest march on Saturday demanding justice for the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The protesters, including doctors and members of the civil society, took out the march from Sodepur in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and it was scheduled to culminate at Esplanade in central Kolkata where junior doctors have been staging a fast-unto-death for the last fortnight.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Participants raised slogans demanding justice for the woman doctor who was found raped and murdered in the medical college on August 9.

Some junior doctors have been staging a fast-unto-death in Esplanade area for the last 15 days, demanding justice for the victim and calling for systemic changes in the state's healthcare infrastructure.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the doctors to withdraw their agitation, assuring them that their demands would be looked into by the government.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

WB junior doctors demand action, Mamata calls for end to hunger strike

RG Kar protests: Junior docs continue hunger strike, 324 hours and counting

RG Kar case: Protest continues, doctors' fast-unto-death enters 15th day

RG Kar case: All doctors to go on strike in WB on Oct 22 if demands not met

RG Kar issue: Junior doctors' in WB fast-unto-death enters 14th day

Topics :doctors protestsBengal doctors strikeKolkata Medical college

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story