PM Modi to lay foundation of Kalki Dham Temple in UP's Sambhal on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a daylong visit to Uttar Pradesh on Monday during which he will lay the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district and address a gathering there, according to a statement.

The temple is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was expelled by the Congress for "anti-party remarks" days after he had met PM Modi and invited him to lay the foundation stone.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The inauguration programme around 10:30 am will be attended by many saints, religious leaders and other dignitaries, said the statement issued on Saturday.

Around 1:45 pm, the prime minister will launch 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs 10-lakh crore at the fourth ground breaking ceremony for investment proposals received during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023).

The projects relate to sectors like manufacturing, renewable energy, Information Technology and IT-enabled services, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality and entertainment, education, among others.

The programme will be attended by about 5,000 participants, including industrialists, representatives of top global and Indian firms, ambassadors and high commissioners and other distinguished guests.