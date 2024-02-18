Security stepped up in Kashmir ahead of PM Modi's visit to J-K on Feb 20

Security forces have been put on an alert in Kashmir ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu on Tuesday.

Police and paramilitary forces are conducting random checking of vehicles at dozens of places in the city and elsewhere, officials said here on Sunday.

Special checking points, including entry and exit points have been set up at various places in the city as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

Although the prime minister will be visiting the Jammu region, the security forces in the valley have been put on an alert to ensure that terrorists do not carry out any subversive activities during the high-profile visit to the Union Territory, they said.

This will be Modi's second visit to Jammu and Kashmir during his second term in office.

The Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate various development projects during his visit to Jammu which include the AIIMS hospital Jammu, world's highest railway bridge over Chenab river and Devika river project in Udhampur.

Modi is likely to remotely flag off the first train in Sangaldan-Baramulla rail link and also address a public rally in Jammu later in the day.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi, reviewed the security in the valley in a meeting at PCR Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of various security agencies including police, Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB, CISF and state and central intelligence agencies, a police spokesman said.

He said the objective of the meeting was to undertake a comprehensive review and strengthening of the security arrangements "in anticipation of visits by VVIPs to the Union Territory of J&K, as well as other events in offing".

Stressing the need for maintaining a balance between security needs and the smooth conduct of events, the IGP Kashmir directed officers to ensure heightened vigilance, particularly during night hours, to mitigate the risk of terrorist threats.

Birdi underlined the need to bolster intelligence gathering and anti-terror operations and urged officers to minimize the risk of untoward incidents by strengthening security at vulnerable points, especially during significant events.

"Special attention was given to enhancing security along the National Highway, tunnels, minority pickets and other critical pockets," the spokesman said.

The IGP issued specific directives to intensify security and surprise naka measures in both uptown and downtown areas of Srinagar, with round-the-clock patrolling and increased presence at entry and exit points of the district.

The IGP also underscored the importance of following the SOPs, considering the heightened security concerns during events.

"Special instructions were given to border district heads to maintain strict vigilance along the LoC and hinterland to prevent the potential terror activities," he added.