PM Modi to meet French President Macron in Mumbai on Feb 17, review ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday, and during their meeting, the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.

Modi and Macron's discussions will focus on cementing the strategic ties and further diversifying them into new and emerging areas.

PM Modi and President Macron will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Mumbai on February 17 where he will meet the President of France Emmanuel Macron," an official statement said.

During these engagements, both leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership, the statement said.