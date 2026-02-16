Associate Sponsors

PM Modi to meet French President Macron in Mumbai on Feb 17, review ties

Modi and Macron's discussions will focus on cementing the strategic ties and further diversifying them into new and emerging areas

PM Modi and President Macron will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 10:08 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday, and during their meeting, the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.

Modi and Macron's discussions will focus on cementing the strategic ties and further diversifying them into new and emerging areas.

PM Modi and President Macron will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Mumbai on February 17 where he will meet the President of France Emmanuel Macron," an official statement said.

During these engagements, both leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership, the statement said.

President Macron will be on an official visit to India from February 17-19 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India, as well as hold a bilateral summit with the Prime Minister in Mumbai.

This will be President Macron's fourth visit to India and his first visit to Mumbai.

Around 3:15 PM on February 17, the two leaders will hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai. Later, around 5:15 PM, the two leaders will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and address a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers and other innovators from both countries.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 10:08 AM IST

