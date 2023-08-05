Home / India News / PM Modi to participate in National Handloom Day celebration on Aug 7

PM Modi to participate in National Handloom Day celebration on Aug 7

The date was specifically chosen as an ode to the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on August 7, 1905, and encouraged indigenous industries and in particular handloom weavers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday participate in the National Handloom Day celebration at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan here, his office said.

This year, the 9th National Handloom Day is being celebrated.

Modi will participate in the National Handloom Day celebration on August 7 at 12 noon at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Delhi, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

The prime minister has always been a firm proponent of giving encouragement and policy support to the artisans and craftsmen, who are keeping alive the country's rich tradition of artistry and craftsmanship, it said.

Guided by this vision, the government started celebrating National Handloom Day, with the first such celebration being held on August 7, 2015.

The date was specifically chosen as an ode to the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on August 7, 1905, and encouraged indigenous industries and in particular handloom weavers.

During the programme, the prime minister will also launch the e-portal of 'Bharatiya vastra evam shilp kosh' a repository of textiles and crafts that has been developed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), the statement said.

The programme will be attended by over 3,000 handloom and khadi weavers, artisans and stakeholders from the textile and MSME sectors.

It will bring together handloom clusters across India, NIFT campuses, Weaver Service Centres, Indian Institute of Handloom Technology campuses, National Handloom Development Corporation, Handloom Export Promotion Council, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) institutions and various state handloom departments.

Also Read

150k handloom agencies, weavers, 26,644 artisans on-boarded on GeM portal

Tamil Nadu govt will fulfill handloom, powerloom weavers' demand: CM Stalin

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 2,700-crore IECC, names it Bharat Mandapam

Facilities at Bharat Mandapam to promote conference tourism: MICE industry

TMSEp487: Banking, Bharat Mandapam, markets, Global Biofuel Alliance

No plan for cheetah relocation, want it to be success: Bhupender Yadav

ASI conducts scientific survey of Gyanvapi for 2nd day, to continue on Sun

Govt employees play major role in execution of pro-people policies: Himanta

Mentor teachers instrumental in bringing revolution in MCD schools: Atishi

Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into the lunar orbit, says Isro

Topics :Narendra ModiNational Handloom DayPragati Maidan

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story