PM Modi to participate in National Handloom Day celebration on Aug 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday participate in the National Handloom Day celebration at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan here, his office said.

This year, the 9th National Handloom Day is being celebrated.

Modi will participate in the National Handloom Day celebration on August 7 at 12 noon at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Delhi, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

The prime minister has always been a firm proponent of giving encouragement and policy support to the artisans and craftsmen, who are keeping alive the country's rich tradition of artistry and craftsmanship, it said.

Guided by this vision, the government started celebrating National Handloom Day, with the first such celebration being held on August 7, 2015.

The date was specifically chosen as an ode to the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on August 7, 1905, and encouraged indigenous industries and in particular handloom weavers.

During the programme, the prime minister will also launch the e-portal of 'Bharatiya vastra evam shilp kosh' a repository of textiles and crafts that has been developed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), the statement said.

The programme will be attended by over 3,000 handloom and khadi weavers, artisans and stakeholders from the textile and MSME sectors.

It will bring together handloom clusters across India, NIFT campuses, Weaver Service Centres, Indian Institute of Handloom Technology campuses, National Handloom Development Corporation, Handloom Export Promotion Council, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) institutions and various state handloom departments.