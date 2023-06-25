Home / India News / PM Modi to visit Egypt's Al-Hakim Mosque, to pay homage to cultural site

PM Modi to visit Egypt's Al-Hakim Mosque, to pay homage to cultural site

The Al-Hakim Mosque stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage shared by India and Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Egypt's Al-Hakim Mosque on Sunday. The Prime Minister will pay homage to the 11th Century significant historical and cultural site in Egypt's Cairo.

What adds even greater significance to this visit is the remarkable restoration of the Al-Hakim mosque, made possible through the unwavering dedication and support of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

The Al-Hakim mosque, with its centuries-old legacy, serves as a beacon of religious and historical importance showcasing the intermingling of Indian and Egyptian cultures.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Heliopolis War Grave Cemetery in Egypt, pay tribute to Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War, further reinforcing the historical bond between the two countries.

PM Modi will then interact with the Indian diaspora residing in Egypt. The engagement not only fosters people-to-people ties but also provides a platform for the diaspora to contribute to economic growth and cultural exchange between the two nations.

PM Modi's Egypt visit spans two days, June 24-25. It comes as a reciprocal gesture following President El-Sisi's presence as the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations earlier this year. The visit of President El-Sisi to India proved to be highly successful, culminating in both nations mutually agreeing to elevate their relations to the status of a strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister on Saturday met thought leaders in Egypt as a part of his two-day visit to the Arab nation.

PM Modi had a productive discussion with Hassan Allam, CEO of one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North African region.

The two leaders discussed possibilities of forging closer cooperation with Indian companies in renewable energy and green hydrogen.

Taking to Twitter, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi wrote, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Mohamed Medhat Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Properties in Cairo, Egypt. PM @narendramodi held a fruitful meeting with Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East & North African region.

