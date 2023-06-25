Home / India News / 1 killed, over 30 admitted to hospital after inhaling ammonia gas in Bihar

1 killed, over 30 admitted to hospital after inhaling ammonia gas in Bihar

According to the fire department, several fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information and the situation was brought under control later

ANI
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 8:51 AM IST
Follow Us

One labourer has died and over 30 others were hospitalised after the leakge of ammonia gas in a dairy in Bihar's Hajipur here, a senior official on Saturday.

According to the fire department, several fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information and the situation was brought under control later.

"We got information that there was an incident of gas leakage from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy [in Hajipur]. Several fire tenders have reached the spot. As of now, we have information that some labourers have been admitted to a hospital. We are investigating the cause of the leakage. The situation is under control now," Ashok Kumar, DSP, Fire Department said.

As per the doctors, one labourer died and over 30 others, working in the dairy when the gas leaked, were admitted to the Hajipur Sadar Hospital.

"One labourer dead and around 30-35 others are undergoing treatment at Hajipur Sadar Hospital after a poisonous gas leaked from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy in Vaishali district. The patients admitted are currently stable," Dr Shyam Nandan Prasad, Civil Surgeon, Hajipur Sadar Hospital, said.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read

Heatwave death toll in Ballia reaches 68 after 14 more patients succumbed

Scorching heatwave continues in Bihar; death toll mounts to over 40

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

Turkey probes contractors as earthquake death toll breaches 33,000 mark

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

World Bank approves $255.5 mn loan to improve technical education in India

Top headlines: Standoff in Imphal ends, Wagner chief orders to halt march

Stand-off in Imphal East's Itham ends as Army leaves with seized weapons

Isolated rainfall in East Central, parts of NW India in next 5 days: IMD

Wise policies being adopted by Modi in bringing co-existence: Grand Mufti

Topics :BiharDeath toll

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story