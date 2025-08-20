PM Modi to visit Gayaji to launch projects, address rally on Aug 22

Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gayaji district on August 22 to launch several projects and address a public rally, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Wednesday.
Choudhary recently visited Gayaji to oversee the preparation for the PM's function.
In a post on X on Wednesday, Choudhary, who also holds the portfolio of the Finance Department, wrote, "Bringing the gift of development, Modi ji is coming to Bihar again. The PM is arriving on August 22 in Gayaji."
The deputy chief minister said the PM would inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for Bihar's first six-lane bridge over the Ganga river and development projects worth approximately Rs 1,200 crore.
"I urge you all to come to Gayaji to listen to the country's most popular leader Modi ji," Choudhary said on the social media platform.
Modi had previously visited Motihari, Siwan, Madhubani and Patna since April.
The Bihar assembly elections are due later this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app