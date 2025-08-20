Home / India News / Amit Shah to introduce 3 bills in LS today; online gaming, J&K in focus

Amit Shah to introduce 3 bills in LS today; online gaming, J&K in focus

Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce three bills in Lok Sabha today, including a proposal to amend the J&K Reorganisation Act; Online Gaming Bill also listed on the agenda

Parliament
All three bills will be referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament.
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present three major legislations in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. These include the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
 
According to the agenda, all three bills will be referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament, with 21 Lok Sabha members (to be nominated by the Speaker) and 10 Rajya Sabha members (to be nominated by the Deputy Chairman).  CATCH PARLIAMENT SESSION 2025 UPDATES LIVE
 

Focus on corruption and accountability

 
The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill proposes that any Union or state minister facing serious criminal charges and kept in custody for at least 30 days should be removed from office.
 
Similarly, the J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 seeks to provide a legal mechanism to remove the chief minister or a minister in Jammu and Kashmir if they are arrested or detained on criminal charges carrying imprisonment of five years or more.  ALSO READ: TMC accuses govt of bringing bills to let CBI, ED 'topple' state govts

Key provisions in the J&K Bill

 
The bill plans to insert Section 5A into the 2019 Act. Its provisions include:
• A minister detained for 30 consecutive days on such charges must be removed by the Lieutenant Governor on the chief minister’s advice.
• If the chief minister does not recommend removal within 31 days, the minister automatically ceases to hold office.
• If the chief minister himself is arrested and detained for 30 days, he must resign. If he does not, he will automatically cease to hold office after the 31st day.
• Once released from custody, both the chief minister or minister may be reappointed by the Lieutenant Governor.
 
The government argues that such provisions are needed to ensure constitutional morality, good governance, and public trust in elected representatives.   
 

Online Gaming Bill also on agenda

 
Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to introduce the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.
 
The bill aims to:
• Prohibit money-based online games, especially those operating across state or international borders.
• Protect youth and vulnerable groups from the social, psychological and financial harm of such games.
• Safeguard the integrity of financial systems and ensure responsible use of digital platforms.
• Create a national-level regulatory authority for policy and oversight of the online gaming sector, including e-sports and educational games.
 
Vaishnaw has earlier said the government’s goal is to maintain an open, safe, and accountable internet. He added that online gaming is already taxed with 30 per cent income tax on winnings (from FY 2024-25) and 28 per cent GST (since October 1, 2023).
 
The revised agenda listing these bills was issued late Tuesday night. Opposition parties alleged that the government is trying to shift attention from protests over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, which has caused repeated disruptions in the Monsoon Session.
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics :Amit ShahMonsoon Session in ParliamentLok SabhaBillsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

