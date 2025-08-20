Amit Shah to introduce 3 bills in LS today; online gaming, J&K in focus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present three major legislations in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. These include the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
According to the agenda, all three bills will be referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament, with 21 Lok Sabha members (to be nominated by the Speaker) and 10 Rajya Sabha members (to be nominated by the Deputy Chairman).
Focus on corruption and accountability
The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill proposes that any Union or state minister facing serious criminal charges and kept in custody for at least 30 days should be removed from office.
• Prohibit money-based online games, especially those operating across state or international borders.
• Protect youth and vulnerable groups from the social, psychological and financial harm of such games.
• Safeguard the integrity of financial systems and ensure responsible use of digital platforms.
• Create a national-level regulatory authority for policy and oversight of the online gaming sector, including e-sports and educational games.
Vaishnaw has earlier said the government’s goal is to maintain an open, safe, and accountable internet. He added that online gaming is already taxed with 30 per cent income tax on winnings (from FY 2024-25) and 28 per cent GST (since October 1, 2023).
The revised agenda listing these bills was issued late Tuesday night. Opposition parties alleged that the government is trying to shift attention from protests over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, which has caused repeated disruptions in the Monsoon Session.
