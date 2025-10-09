Home / India News / PM Modi, Starmer highlight 'new vigour in India-UK partnership' after FTA

PM Modi, Starmer highlight 'new vigour in India-UK partnership' after FTA

PM Narendra Modi met UK PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai, highlighting the new trade agreement, business cooperation and opportunities for jobs

PM Modi-Starmer II
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Photo/Reuters)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met for a delegation-level discussion in Mumbai on Thursday. 
 
Highlighting the growing partnership, PM Modi said, "Under the leadership of PM Starmer, India and UK relations have seen significant progress. In July this year, during my visit to the UK, we signed the historic Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)."
 
On recent business engagements, PM Modi, "The biggest business leaders' Summit between India and the UK was held yesterday. Today, we will address India-UK CEO Forum and Global Fintech Festival. With all of these, suggestions and possibilities to further strengthen India-UK cooperation."
 
He also emphasised the benefits of the new trade agreement, saying, "With this agreement, the import cost between the two countries will come down, new employment opportunities will be generated for the youth, trade will increase and this will benefit our industries and consumers. Your visit to India within just a few months of signing the agreement, with the biggest business delegation ever accompanying you, is a symbol of the new vigour in India-UK partnership."

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia UK relationBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

