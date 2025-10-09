PM Modi, Starmer highlight 'new vigour in India-UK partnership' after FTA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met for a delegation-level discussion in Mumbai on Thursday.

Highlighting the growing partnership, PM Modi said, "Under the leadership of PM Starmer, India and UK relations have seen significant progress. In July this year, during my visit to the UK, we signed the historic Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)."

On recent business engagements, PM Modi, "The biggest business leaders' Summit between India and the UK was held yesterday. Today, we will address India-UK CEO Forum and Global Fintech Festival. With all of these, suggestions and possibilities to further strengthen India-UK cooperation."