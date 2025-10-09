Home / India News / SCBA terminates membership of lawyer for attempting to hurl shoe at CJI

SCBA terminates membership of lawyer for attempting to hurl shoe at CJI

The SCBA said Kishore's reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour amounted to a direct assault on judicial independence and a serious breach of professional ethics

Supreme Court
The Bar Council of India suspended Kumar's bar licence with immediate effect.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:59 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court Bar Association on Thursday terminated with immediate effect membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the courtroom, after finding him guilty of grave misconduct.

In a shocking security breach, Kishore (71) attempted to hurl a shoe towards the CJI and was heard shouting "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma).

The Bar Council of India suspended Kumar's bar licence with immediate effect.

The SCBA said Kishore's reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour amounted to a direct assault on judicial independence and a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum and the dignity of the Supreme Court.

"The Executive Committee finds that the said conduct amounts to a direct assault on judicial independence, the sanctity of courtroom proceedings, and the longstanding relationship of mutual respect and trust between the Bar and the Bench.

"The Executive Committee, having duly deliberated upon the incident and the gravity of such misconduct, is of the considered view that continuation of Mr. Rakesh Kishore as a temporary member of the SCBA would be wholly inconsistent with the dignity and discipline expected of the members of this Association," the SCBA resolution said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: PM Modi holds talks with UK counterpart Starmer

TVK chief Vijay gets hoax bomb threat call weeks after Karur stampede

Cough syrup-linked deaths in MP rise to 22 as two more children succumb

PM Modi holds talks with UK PM Starmer to boost trade, defence, tech ties

PM Modi welcomes agreement on first phase of Trump's Gaza peace plan

Topics :Supreme CourtCJIChief Justice of India

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story