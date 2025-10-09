SCBA terminates membership of lawyer for attempting to hurl shoe at CJI

The Supreme Court Bar Association on Thursday terminated with immediate effect membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the courtroom, after finding him guilty of grave misconduct.

In a shocking security breach, Kishore (71) attempted to hurl a shoe towards the CJI and was heard shouting "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma).

The Bar Council of India suspended Kumar's bar licence with immediate effect.

The SCBA said Kishore's reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour amounted to a direct assault on judicial independence and a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum and the dignity of the Supreme Court.