SCBA terminates membership of lawyer for attempting to hurl shoe at CJI

The Supreme Court Bar Association on Thursday terminated with immediate effect membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the courtroom, after finding him guilty of grave misconduct.
In a shocking security breach, Kishore (71) attempted to hurl a shoe towards the CJI and was heard shouting "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma).
The Bar Council of India suspended Kumar's bar licence with immediate effect.
The SCBA said Kishore's reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour amounted to a direct assault on judicial independence and a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum and the dignity of the Supreme Court.
"The Executive Committee finds that the said conduct amounts to a direct assault on judicial independence, the sanctity of courtroom proceedings, and the longstanding relationship of mutual respect and trust between the Bar and the Bench.
"The Executive Committee, having duly deliberated upon the incident and the gravity of such misconduct, is of the considered view that continuation of Mr. Rakesh Kishore as a temporary member of the SCBA would be wholly inconsistent with the dignity and discipline expected of the members of this Association," the SCBA resolution said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app